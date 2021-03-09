GIBBON - Margene Rose, 80, of Gibbon died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Gibbon Faith United Church with the Rev. Michael Evans officiating. Burial will follow the service at Prairie Center Cemetery at Havens Chapel.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Faith United Methodist Church in Gibbon or the Trails & Rails Museum in Kearney.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 9, 2021.