ALMA - Margery Louise Hoxmeier, 94, of Alma died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society Colonial Villa in Alma.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Orleans with Father Maurice Current officiating.

An interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Orleans.

A private rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. at the church.

The rosary and the Mass will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

A private visitation will be held.

Margery was born April 10, 1927, at Mascot to LaSalle and Martena (Christensen) Whitehead.

On Feb. 1, 1949, she married Frank Alois Hoxmeier at St. Mary's Catholic Church. On Dec. 21, 1985, he preceded her in death.

Survivors include her seven children, Craig Hoxmeier of Orleans, Rebecca Malhoit of Lincoln, David Hoxmeier of Ponca, Karen Matya of DeKalb, Illinois, Janet Dannelly of Lincoln, John Hoxmeier of Burlington, Kentucky, and Kent Hoxmeier of Lincoln; 25 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 6, 2021.