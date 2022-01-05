LEXINGTON - Maria Luisa Morales-Moreno, 91, of Lexington died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday with a rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington.

Interment will be in St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery at Lexington.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

She was born Oct. 15, 1930, in Santa Ana, El Salvador, to Juan De Dios Morales and Camila Moreno.

Maria married Torivio Garay in 1953 in El Salvador. In 1971, he preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Jose Orlando Morales of Lexington, Delsy Alfaro of Russellville, Ala., Luis Alfredo Garay-Morales of Boston, and Maurico Oswaldo Garay of Lexington; two brothers, Emiliano Morales and Mario Morales, both of Los Angeles; two sisters, Felipa Morales and Esperanza Mareno, both of Los Angeles; 16 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 5, 2022.