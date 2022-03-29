LINCOLN - Maria Waring, 87, of Geneva died on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Lincoln.

A private graveside service was in the Geneva Public Cemetery.

A public celebration of life will be at a later date this spring/summer.

Farmer & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Maria Waring was born in Menton, France to Nikolaus von Kondrascheff and Margarete (Kleeman) von Kondrascheff on Dec. 1, 1934,

Maria married Robert Bennett Waring in Feb. of 1956. He preceded her in death in March 2008.

Survivors include her brother, Peter Kondrascheff of Bielefeld, Germany; children, Helen Johnson of Geneva, Mary Waring of Lincoln and Anne McCracken of Johnson Lake; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 29, 2022.