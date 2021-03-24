I worked with Marie for a while at Mid Nebraska and just now learned of her passing. I believe with all my heart that she is now at home in Heaven. She was a very dear lady and she left living memories in many peoples hearts here on Earth. Although some time has passed she she departed Earth and gone to Heaven my heart prayer is that God has brought peace, love, and comfort to every one in the Schultz family and all employees at Mid Nebraska Individual Services. Thank you God for allowing me to have had the opportunity to have the blessing of knowing such a lovely person that Marie was and always will be in the future.

Ron LITTLEJOHN Friend August 18, 2021