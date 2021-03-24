Menu
Marie Shultz
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
BROKEN BOW - Marie E. Shultz, 73, of Broken Bow died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Broken Bow with Kathy Salts, PMA, officiating.
Burial will be at a later time.
Visitation will be until 5 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Marie Eileene Shultz was born May 3, 1947, in Grand Island to Merill and Helen (Manning) Shultz.
Marie is survived by many siblings.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Mar
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church
Broken Bow, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
Sponsored by Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home.
I worked with Marie for a while at Mid Nebraska and just now learned of her passing. I believe with all my heart that she is now at home in Heaven. She was a very dear lady and she left living memories in many peoples hearts here on Earth. Although some time has passed she she departed Earth and gone to Heaven my heart prayer is that God has brought peace, love, and comfort to every one in the Schultz family and all employees at Mid Nebraska Individual Services. Thank you God for allowing me to have had the opportunity to have the blessing of knowing such a lovely person that Marie was and always will be in the future.
Ron LITTLEJOHN
Friend
August 18, 2021
I worked with Marie many years ago and always enjoyed being around her.
Helen Linder
Acquaintance
March 23, 2021
