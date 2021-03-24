BROKEN BOW - Marie E. Shultz, 73, of Broken Bow died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Broken Bow with Kathy Salts, PMA, officiating.
Burial will be at a later time.
Visitation will be until 5 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Marie Eileene Shultz was born May 3, 1947, in Grand Island to Merill and Helen (Manning) Shultz.
Marie is survived by many siblings.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 24, 2021.