Marilyn Nelson

Holdrege resident, 83

HOLDREGE - Marilyn Lois Nelson, 83, of Holdrege died on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.

Celebration of life services will be on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Holcomb Evangelical Free Church in rural Holdrege with the Rev. Randy Simmons officiating.

Interment will follow at the Moses Hill Cemetery in Phelps County.

Marilyn's funeral service will be live-streamed via the Holcomb Evangelical Free Church Facebook page. https:/www.facebook.com/HolcombEvangelicalFreeChurchrefpage_internal

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with the family greeting from 6–7:30 p.m.

Marilyn was born on Jan. 9, 1938, in Braham, Minnesota, the eldest of four children to Oscar and Agnes (Peterson) Alm. She attended Chapman Country School and graduated from Cambridge High School in Cambridge, Minnesota with the class of 1955. She attended Trinity College in Chicago for one year before working in various office jobs in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In the fall of 1963, Marilyn visited childhood friend, Evie Lindquist and her husband Rev. Lareau Lindquist, pastor of Holcomb Evangelical Free Church north of Holdrege.

It was at Holcomb that she met Wayne Nelson. On March 21, 1964, Marilyn married Wayne Nelson at Oxlip Evangelical Free Church in Isanti, Minnesota. To this union two children were born: Jolene Kay and Paul Wayne. The family made their home on a farm north of Holdrege. Marilyn enjoyed being a farm wife. She supported Wayne on the farm in many ways, including driving truck or auger wagon during harvest. In 2008, Marilyn and Wayne moved into Holdrege and their son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Gayle and family moved onto the family farm.

Marilyn accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was baptized at an early age. Music was an important part of Marilyn's life. She learned to play the piano at a young age and played by ear and was able to transpose music. Marilyn also played the accordion. She shared this gift at church and the family put on many programs. Marilyn and Wayne were part of "The Scandinavians" and shared their Swedish heritage and God's love to many through their musical programs.

Marilyn's maternal grandparents lived with them when she was born and it was said that her first words were in Swedish. She continued learning the Swedish language and it was enhanced when she went to Sweden with her father in 1960, to visit her paternal grandparents and other relatives. She returned to Sweden in 1983 with Wayne, Jolene and Paul and was able to speak Swedish with relatives. Each year she enjoyed writing a Christmas letter in Swedish to relatives in Sweden.

Marilyn was a member of Holcomb Evangelical Free Church. She served as church secretary for many years and sang in the church choir. She was involved in the Holcomb FCWM and White Cross. She served as White Cross chairman at Holcomb and the district and national levels. Through her years in White Cross, she helped provide many bandages, baby layettes and hospital supplies to Tandala Hospital in Congo, Africa. She had a heart for missions. She and the family hosted many missionaries through the years.

Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and following her children and now, grandchildren's activities. She was always eager to attend her grandchildren's activities and was so proud of each of them.

Survivors include her daughter, Jolene Nelson of Holdrege; son, Paul Nelson and wife, Gayle, of rural Holdrege; four grandchildren, Dylan Paul, Brooklyn Sue, Jaclyn Ann and Collin Li of rural Holdrege; brother, Philip Alm of Isanti, Minnesota; sister, Marge Alm of Superior, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Lenore Weber and her husband, Jim, of Guide Rock; brother-in-law, Richard Nelson and wife Cindy of Superior; sister-in-law, Susie Nelson of Summerfield, Florida; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne Nelson in Oct. 2020; grandson, Nolan Joe Nelson; a sister in infancy, Donna Marie Alm; a sister-in-law, Karen Alm; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alfred and Grace Nelson; and brother-in-law, George Nelson.

A memorial has been established in Marilyn's honor, and kindly suggested to Holcomb Evangelical Free Church; the Christian Homes Care Community; or to the donor's choice.

Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.