CLEBURNE, Texas - Marilyn Jean Nelson, 71, of Cleburne, Texas, died Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Rosser Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery with McKayla Nelson, Gary Nelson III, Avery Nelson, Dagon Nelson and Jacob Nelson serving as pallbearers.

A visitation for family and friends was Tuesday at the funeral home.

Marilyn was born March 5, 1950, in North Platte to Allen and Leitha Scott. She grew up in North Platte and received her education at North Platte High School.

She married Gary Nelson on July 12, 1969, at the Chapel of the Lake near Lexington. After which the couple lived in Kearney; Altus, Oklahoma; Comox, British Columbia, Canada; Lincoln; Lexington; Seward; Umatilla, Florida, and Cleburne, Texas.

Marilyn had numerous jobs, but was most proud of being the No. 1 Avon lady in her district for 15 years. She attained the highest club in Avon selling $65,000 per year of Avon. She received many awards for her sales and made lifelong friends of her customers. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Umatilla, Florida. She enjoyed walking, traveling, making crafts, shopping and making jewelry. She was most proud of and loved spending time with her two sons and seven grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Gary; son Richard; daughter-in-law Rachele; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her son Gary Jr., dad, mom, two sisters and one brother.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 2, 2021.