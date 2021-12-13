HOLDREGE - Marilyn JoAnn (Johnson) Swanson, 84, died unexpectedly Dec. 7, 2021, at her home in Holdrege.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart Jr. officiating.

Following the service, cremation will take place and inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday with family greeting friends 6-7:30 p.m. at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Marilyn was born June 20, 1937, in Holdrege to Ellsworth and Marie (Lonn) Johnson.

She married Dee Swanson on June 29, 1958.

Survivors include her husband, Dee Swanson of Holdrege; children, Cindy Beaman of Grand Island and Mark Swanson of Omaha; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 13, 2021.