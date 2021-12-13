Menu
Marilyn JoAnn Swanson
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
HOLDREGE - Marilyn JoAnn (Johnson) Swanson, 84, died unexpectedly Dec. 7, 2021, at her home in Holdrege.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart Jr. officiating.
Following the service, cremation will take place and inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday with family greeting friends 6-7:30 p.m. at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Marilyn was born June 20, 1937, in Holdrege to Ellsworth and Marie (Lonn) Johnson.
She married Dee Swanson on June 29, 1958.
Survivors include her husband, Dee Swanson of Holdrege; children, Cindy Beaman of Grand Island and Mark Swanson of Omaha; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Dec
17
Service
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Dec
18
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
1103 Sheridan Street, Holdrege, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.