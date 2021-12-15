Menu
Marilyn Marie Winkler
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
MINDEN - Marilyn Marie Winkler, 85, of Minden, formerly of rural Loomis, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Bethany Home in Minden.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Westmark Evangelical Free Church in rural Loomis with the Rev. Noah Tyler officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Interment will follow at Sandstrom Cemetery in Phelps County.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Marilyn was born April 25, 1936, in Arnold to Melvin and Jessie (Stover) Ricketts.
On Dec. 26, 1960, Marilyn married Richard Duane "Dick" Winkler. In 2013, he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her son, David Winkler of rural Loomis; and daughter, Machelle Havenridge of Franklin; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Dec
17
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Westmark Evangelical Free Church
10597 743rd Rd, Loomis, NE
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
Sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.