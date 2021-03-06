CLEVELAND, Ohio - Marilynn Beth Stephens, 75, of Holdrege died unexpectedly Monday, March 1, 2021, at the University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the Rev. DeWane Dow officiating. Interment will follow at Orleans Cemetery. Beth's funeral service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home in Holdrege. Beth was born April 14, 1945, on a farm in Phillips County, Kansas, near Phillipsburg, to Glenn and Celesta (League) Dennis. On June 28, 1964, Beth married Neil Stephens. Survivors include husband, Neil Stephens of Holdrege; daughter, Mindy Stephens of Cleveland; two sons, Kip Stephens of Lexington and Kent Stephens of Cleveland; two brothers, Roger Dennis of Holdrege and Glenn Dennis of Agra, Kansas; and two granddaughters.
The world is a better place because if you. I miss you, you make me want to be a better person. I know that you are in a better place. Your humor and spunk will live on forever. You will always be the proudest wife, mother and grandmother I have ever seen. Thank you for letting me in your life, it was a privilige taking care of you.