Marilynn "Beth" Stephens
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Marilynn Beth Stephens, 75, of Holdrege died unexpectedly Monday, March 1, 2021, at the University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the Rev. DeWane Dow officiating.
Interment will follow at Orleans Cemetery.
Beth's funeral service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home in Holdrege.
Beth was born April 14, 1945, on a farm in Phillips County, Kansas, near Phillipsburg, to Glenn and Celesta (League) Dennis.
On June 28, 1964, Beth married Neil Stephens.
Survivors include husband, Neil Stephens of Holdrege; daughter, Mindy Stephens of Cleveland; two sons, Kip Stephens of Lexington and Kent Stephens of Cleveland; two brothers, Roger Dennis of Holdrege and Glenn Dennis of Agra, Kansas; and two granddaughters.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Mar
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The world is a better place because if you. I miss you, you make me want to be a better person. I know that you are in a better place. Your humor and spunk will live on forever. You will always be the proudest wife, mother and grandmother I have ever seen. Thank you for letting me in your life, it was a privilige taking care of you.
Sharon Spei
March 4, 2021
