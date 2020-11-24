LOUP CITY - Marion Hancock, 93, of Loup City died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic private family services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City with the Rev. Lori Stevens officiating.

Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home where the family will not be present. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The funeral service on Saturday can be viewed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.

Marion L. (Bartunek) Hancock was born Oct. 26, 1927, at Loup City to James "Jim" A. and Leah Evelyn (Daddow) Bartunek.

On Dec. 14, 1947, she married Earl W. "Bill" Hancock. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her two sons, Don of Peetz, Colorado and Sam of Fort Collins, Colorado; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 24, 2020.