Marjean Grant
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
BROKEN BOW - Marjean Grant, 85, of Ansley died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Broken Bow with Father Jim Hunt officiating.
Burial will be at Ansley Cemetery.
A rosary will be 4 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow; family will greet 5-7 p.m. following the rosary at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Marjean Claire (Welte) Grant was born on Sept. 2, 1936, in Ansley to Eugene and Margaret (Anderson) Welte.
She married Richard "Rich" Grant on June 6, 1959. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her five children, Listy Schmidt of Kearney and Karmela Shafer, Todd Grant, Donelle Gestwite and Stacey Marsh, all of Ansley; sisters, Dollene Muths of Goehner and Dorene Hoffman of McCook.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Rosary
4:00p.m.
Govier Brothers Chapel
Broken Bow, NE
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Oct
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Broken Bow, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home.
Just want to extend my sympathies to all of the Grant families! So sorry for your loss! Mrs Grant, as I'll always remember her by, saw all of our children through school and was always a prominent figure at the school and in the community. Cherish her memory!
Sally Slingsby
Acquaintance
October 14, 2021
Very sorry to hear that she is gone. She was a great teacher and I wouldn’t know much English grammar at all if it hadn’t been for her dedication to helping us learn it. I am so thankful to have known her.
Sheila Witter (Slingsby)
Student
October 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Thank you to Mrs. Grant for introducing me to "Anne of Green Gables." I'll always remember those grammer books too! Peace and comfort to you all.
Amy (Slingsby) Young
Student
October 9, 2021
Condolences to Krystal, Dan and the entire family on the loss of Marjean. We are thinking of you all and praying for comfort and love during this difficult time.
Bobbie Thiemann
Friend
October 7, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. My deepest condolences to all her family.
Deb Brakeman
October 7, 2021
Mrs. Grant, it seemed like you were so tough on us in high school. But had it not been for you, I would not have been able to write and speak so well! I wish I had taken time to tell you person. I should have. Thank you, Mrs. Grant, I never forgot you. To your family, my deepest condolences. I have you in my prayers.
Diane (Wiese) Wright
Student
October 6, 2021
Prayers for all of you. May God be next to you in the coming weeks
Karen and Don Hendrickson
Acquaintance
October 6, 2021
