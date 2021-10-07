Mrs. Grant, it seemed like you were so tough on us in high school. But had it not been for you, I would not have been able to write and speak so well! I wish I had taken time to tell you person. I should have. Thank you, Mrs. Grant, I never forgot you. To your family, my deepest condolences. I have you in my prayers.



Diane (Wiese) Wright Student October 6, 2021