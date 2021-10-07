BROKEN BOW - Marjean Grant, 85, of Ansley died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Broken Bow with Father Jim Hunt officiating.
Burial will be at Ansley Cemetery.
A rosary will be 4 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow; family will greet 5-7 p.m. following the rosary at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Marjean Claire (Welte) Grant was born on Sept. 2, 1936, in Ansley to Eugene and Margaret (Anderson) Welte.
She married Richard "Rich" Grant on June 6, 1959. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her five children, Listy Schmidt of Kearney and Karmela Shafer, Todd Grant, Donelle Gestwite and Stacey Marsh, all of Ansley; sisters, Dollene Muths of Goehner and Dorene Hoffman of McCook.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 7, 2021.