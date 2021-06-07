KEARNEY - Mark K. Clark, 65, of Alma died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the Rev. DeWane Dow officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Martin-Horn American Legion Post 66 in conjunction with the United States Navy Funeral Honors Team.

Cremation will take place following the service. A visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Mark was born in Burlington, Colorado, on Feb. 14, 1956, to Kenneth and Arlene (Wendell) Clark.

On Jan. 6, 1980, Mark married Leah Penaranda in the Philippines.

Survivors include his wife Leah Clark of Alma; children, Chrisna Clark of Omaha, Hannah Hughes of Beaver City, Kyle Clark of Grand Island, Cassandra Milberger of Alma and Trevor Clark of Grand Island; siblings, Dennis Clark of Campbell, Merlyn Clark of Holdrege, Karin Riepe of Englewood, Colorado, Sheryl Moulton of Holdrege, Lonnie Clark of Longmont, Colorado, and Steve Clark of Oxford; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 7, 2021.