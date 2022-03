KEARNEY - Mark Miigerl, 58, of Ravenna died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ravenna. Father Richard Piontkowski will officiate.Burial will be in St. Mary's Prairie Center Cemetery southwest of Ravenna.Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Rosary will follow at 7 p.m.Visit rasmussenfh.com to leave condolences.