Mark Miigerl
FUNERAL HOME
Rasmussen Funeral Home
311 Grand Ave
Ravenna, NE
KEARNEY - Mark Miigerl, 58, of Ravenna died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kearney surrounded by his children.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ravenna. Father Richard Piontkowski will officiate.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Prairie Center Cemetery southwest of Ravenna.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the church. Rosary will follow at 7 p.m.
Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.
--
Mark Miigerl was born June 6, 1963, at Kearney to Lawrence and Adarene (Hervert) Miigerl. He grew up on a farm southeast of Ravenna and graduated from Ravenna High School.
His career began at Baldwin Filters in Kearney where he worked in the tool and die room. After working for 17 years there he started his own Company, L & M Machine Tools in Ravenna where he continued his love of tool and die and fabrication for the next 26 years.
He was engaged to Barbara Vierk. The couple lived on a farm near Litchfield.
Mark was a Ravenna EMT, a member of the Ravenna Tractor Pullers Association. Ravenna Economic Development Board and the Holy Name. His hobbies included spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, camping, tractor pulls and farming.
Survivors include his fiancé, Barbara Vierk; sons, Brandon (Krystle) Miigerl of Ravenna, Micah (Taylor) Miigerl of Hazard; daughter, Tiffany (Andrew) Russell of Overland Park, Kan., seven grandchildren, Penelope, Violet, Morgan, Malachi, Meyer, Jaiden and Alexander; parents, Lawrence and Adarene Miigerl of Ravenna; brothers, Mike (Candy) Miigerl, Myron (Kay) Miigerl and Matthew (Jenny) Miigerl; sister, Shelly (Brad) White; and former spouse Vicky Miigerl.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Monica Miigerl; and his grandparents, Albert and Catherine Miigerl and Frank and LaFern Hervert.
Memorials are suggested to the Ravenna EMTs.
Visit rasmussenfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Ravenna, NE
Dec
15
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Ravenna, NE
Dec
16
Service
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Ravenna, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Rasmussen Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Mark at Baldwins for many years. Never a dull moment with Mark. Sorry to hear of his passing. God Bless
Stanley Brown
Work
December 22, 2021
So Sorry for your loss. I enjoyed having him and his son work things of mine that needed mended back together. Will miss his laughter and wisdom. Rest In Peace and prayers to the families.
marc krueger
Friend
December 15, 2021
