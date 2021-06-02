Menu
Marlan Ray "Curt" Curtright
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE
SCOTTSBLUFF - Marlan "Curt" Ray Curtright, 77, of Scottsbluff died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff after a brief illness.
His memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with the Rev. Craig Collins officiating.
Private family inurnment will be later at the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Casual attire if you like and masks are optional. Services will be live streamed on Bridgman Funeral Home Facebook page. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff is in charge of arrangements.
--
Curt was born Feb. 27, 1944, in Tilden to Dale and Opal (Swanson) Curtright. Early in his life, Curt's family moved to a farm at Neligh.
In Neligh, Curt grew up with two younger brothers, Robert and Norman. When Curt was in the seventh grade, his family moved to Kearney, where he attended school and graduated from Kearney High School in 1962 and later attended Kearney State College.
Curt met the love of his life, Jan Speck, in ninth grade. They continued to date and were married Aug. 31, 1963. Curt and Jan were married 57 years. To this union two children were born.
While attending school, Curt began working at Sidles Automotive. Curt then was promoted to manager at the Alliance location. From Alliance, Curt began working for UPS in Scottsbluff. Curt and Jan owned Daylight Donut, he worked for Security Mutual Life Insurance, owned Umm's Yogurt, and retired with Coors of Western Nebraska as their public relations representative.
Curt and Jan were very fortunate to enjoy many years of retirement and traveling together. Curt enjoyed being with his family and friends, reading and watching old western movies. Curt belonged to the United Methodist Church, Kiwanis and the Elks.
Survivors include his wife Jan; son Todd (Julie) Curtright of Elkhorn; daughter Tami (Todd) Janicek of Bridgeport; grandchildren, Amanda (Lou) Lujan, Lindsey (Drew) Weiland, Cody (Emily) Curtright, Taylor Janicek and Trey Janicek; brothers, Robert (Lorraine) Curtright and Norman (Cassy) Curtright; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Speck and Sue Speck; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Opal Curtright; in-laws, Carl and Wilma Speck; and brothers-in-law, Lonnie and Carl Edward Speck.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Curt's honor be made to the church.
Visit bridgmanfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
2002 4th Avenue, SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Jun
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jake and family, I'm so very sorry for your loss. I have such fond memories of Curt and Uncle Jackie when I was growing up. Such good friends!
Jana Green
Friend
June 3, 2021
Dear Jan and family, our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. May you find comfort in all the wonderful memories you have made together. With love to all, Nancy and Phil
Nancy Grossman
June 2, 2021
Jan: My deepest sympathy to you and your family! May you find comfort in great memories! I know there were many happy times and great love! Take care my friend!
Steph Black
June 2, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Curt passing, sending love and prayers! Alvin and Diana Stobel
Diana Stobel
June 1, 2021
Jan and family: so sad to hear of Curt's passing. He was wonderful to have as an employer at Daylight Donut. I have many fond memories him.
Sanda Lately (formerly Bigley)
Work
May 31, 2021
Jan and family, my deepest sympathy to you. Curt was a great man and friend. We will all miss his smile and personality. Our love to you. Gene and Rose Acklie.
Gene Acklie
Friend
May 31, 2021
Our prayers & thoughts are with the family at this time. Always enjoyed our visits .
Jack & Jean Kearns
May 31, 2021
Sending Condolences and Love to the Curtright Family, I am so sorry for your loss. Curt was one of the kindest men I have ever met. He will be sadly missed by a host of friends and family.
DeAnne Schumacher
Friend
May 30, 2021
so sorry for your loss
Pat Stone
Family
May 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results