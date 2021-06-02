SCOTTSBLUFF - Marlan "Curt" Ray Curtright, 77, of Scottsbluff died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff after a brief illness.
His memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with the Rev. Craig Collins officiating.
Private family inurnment will be later at the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Casual attire if you like and masks are optional. Services will be live streamed on Bridgman Funeral Home Facebook page. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff is in charge of arrangements.
--
Curt was born Feb. 27, 1944, in Tilden to Dale and Opal (Swanson) Curtright. Early in his life, Curt's family moved to a farm at Neligh.
In Neligh, Curt grew up with two younger brothers, Robert and Norman. When Curt was in the seventh grade, his family moved to Kearney, where he attended school and graduated from Kearney High School in 1962 and later attended Kearney State College.
Curt met the love of his life, Jan Speck, in ninth grade. They continued to date and were married Aug. 31, 1963. Curt and Jan were married 57 years. To this union two children were born.
While attending school, Curt began working at Sidles Automotive. Curt then was promoted to manager at the Alliance location. From Alliance, Curt began working for UPS in Scottsbluff. Curt and Jan owned Daylight Donut, he worked for Security Mutual Life Insurance, owned Umm's Yogurt, and retired with Coors of Western Nebraska as their public relations representative.
Curt and Jan were very fortunate to enjoy many years of retirement and traveling together. Curt enjoyed being with his family and friends, reading and watching old western movies. Curt belonged to the United Methodist Church, Kiwanis and the Elks.
Survivors include his wife Jan; son Todd (Julie) Curtright of Elkhorn; daughter Tami (Todd) Janicek of Bridgeport; grandchildren, Amanda (Lou) Lujan, Lindsey (Drew) Weiland, Cody (Emily) Curtright, Taylor Janicek and Trey Janicek; brothers, Robert (Lorraine) Curtright and Norman (Cassy) Curtright; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Speck and Sue Speck; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Opal Curtright; in-laws, Carl and Wilma Speck; and brothers-in-law, Lonnie and Carl Edward Speck.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Curt's honor be made to the church.
Visit bridgmanfuneralhome.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 2, 2021.