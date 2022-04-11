GRAND ISLAND - Marlene Kay Tylor, 75, of St. Paul died Friday, April 8, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.
Memorial services will be 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at the Elm Creek Community Center.
Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island is in charge of arrangements.
Marlene was born Aug. 27 1946, at Winfield, Kan., to Fred and Inez (King) Foster. She grew up in Udall, Kan., and received her education at Udall High School.
She married Dean Braddy on April 24, 1964, to which their five children were born and raised at Elm Creek, Neb.
Later she married Norm Tylor on Nov. 1, 2002, until his passing on July 7, 2014.
She was active in her community and worked for several local businesses. Her passions included spending time with family and friends, gardening, camping, Husker football and football in general.
Survivors include her four surviving daughters and their spouses, Kaylene (Tina) Braddy of Lincoln, Collene (Tim) Swartwood of Overton, Valerie (Kent) Rush of St. Libory, Teri (Eric) Braddy of Aurora, Colo.; daughter in-law, Tyra Braddy of Upland; along with 32 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; three siblings, several nieces and nephews, and special friend, Jerry Hansen.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Marvin; son Troy Braddy; and husband Norm Tylor.
Memorials may be sent to 15470 24th Road, Odessa, NE 68861.
