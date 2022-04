HONOLULU - Martha (Martie) Genelle Wright, 87, of Honolulu, Hawaii died Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

There will be no viewing.

She will be cremated and a ceremony will take place this summer.

She was born in Kearney, Neb. and spent the last 58 years living in Hawaii.

Martha loved to dance and was an avid Bridge player, recently attaining her Gold Life Masters.

Survivors include her three sons Mark, Jamie and Timothy and daughter, Susan.

Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 4, 2022.