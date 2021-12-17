LEXINGTON - Marvel Lynn Harmoney, 68, of Lexington died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Lexington Regional Health Center surrounded by her family. A memorial book signing with family and friends will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. She was born Nov. 4, 1953, in Broken Bow to Elmer and Elsie Halouska. On July 4, 2000, she married Craig Harmoney. Survivors include her husband, Craig of Lexington; brother, Gaylon Halouska of Cozad; her daughters, Dawn Krason of Fremont, Brandi Krason of Milliken, Colo.; and son, Devin "Dee Dee" Bjorklund of Cozad; stepsons, Josh Harmoney of Seward, Jason Harmoney of Yuma Ariz.; 17 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Such a great friend. We met in grade school. I recently learned of her passing ...and so shocked. MY deepest sympathies to all her family.
Jan Noble ( Dore)
Friend
January 10, 2022
I'm saddened by this news. Marvel's smile and energy were gifts that always brightened my day whenever I saw her. She was such a delightful person.
Gregory C. Lauby
December 19, 2021
Craig and family I’m so very sorry for your loss. We had some really fun times together at the lake and I will always treasure them. Praying you find comfort in all your precious memories. Love and hugs to all.
Nancy Schmitt
December 18, 2021
My heart goes out to all in the loss of someone so very special as Marvel . Always had a smile on her face when I’d see her. She will be deeply missed
Donna Kendrick
Friend
December 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Amend
Acquaintance
December 17, 2021
Sending prayers to the family.
Ken Schumacher
December 17, 2021
Rest in peace dear friend. Your true beauty and spirit will always be remembered. Condolences and warm thoughts are with you and your loved ones.
Carrie Mullin
Friend
December 16, 2021
My dear sweet friend, I will miss you so much. You were so much more than a friend to me, You were like family. You were my mentor and taught me everything I know about floral design and I will forever proudly tell the world that I learned my skills in design from you. I will carry a part of you forever with me.
Julie Gibbens
Friend
December 16, 2021
Thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends.
December 16, 2021
I have so many beautiful memories from the time you help me at Ribbons & Roses. May you rest in peace my friend. All my prayers of comfort is with your family.
Denise Romatzke
Friend
December 16, 2021
Good bye my friend. I love you
jean Green
December 16, 2021
Im Going to miss you my friend thank you for showing me how to design flowers at pcmp we had good times thanks for all the talks and laughs we had fly high beautiful friend
Dawn Root
Friend
December 15, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. My condolences to all ❤ Memory Eternal
Sara Maloley
Friend
December 15, 2021
Craig and family, I am so sorry for the loss of Marvel. Oh the memories of weekends at Nancy's cabin at Midway -- so much fun -- late night boat rides -- fires -- voodoo juice -- the memories just go on and on. Marvel did the flowers for my parents' wedding anniversary party and for my dad's funeral. I was so sad she wasn't working at the time of my mom's death. Her floral arrangements were unique and beautiful. Marvel will be missed. She was one of a kind. Cherish your special memories. Love and hugs.