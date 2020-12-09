TEKAMAH - Marvin Dale Bubak, 89, of Tekamah died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

Private family services are planned. Burial will be at the Cozad Cemetery.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Bonnie; daughters Pam (Mike) Day of Bellevue, Sharon (Tom) Hansen of Tekamah; son, Ron (Theresa) of Cozad; brother, Robert (Linda) Bubak of Cozad; brothers-in-law, Dick (Dee) Weatherly of McPherson, Kansas, Jerry (Eileen) Weatherly of Tucson, Arizona, Gary Weatherly of Lynchburg, Virginia; and sisters-in-laws, Rosey Price, Betty Martin, Shirley (Roger) Brestel, all of Tucson; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, former students and athletes.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Kay Bubak; parents, Jerry and Dorothy Buback; in-laws, Ross and Verna (Woodward) Weatherly; brother, Jerry; sisters-in-law, Vivian (Anderson) Buback and Lula (Weatherly) Pitts; and brothers-in-law, Norman, Martin, Anthony Pitts and Sidney Price.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.



