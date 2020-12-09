Menu
Marvin Dale Bubak
TEKAMAH - Marvin Dale Bubak, 89, of Tekamah died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
Private family services are planned. Burial will be at the Cozad Cemetery.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
--
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Bonnie; daughters Pam (Mike) Day of Bellevue, Sharon (Tom) Hansen of Tekamah; son, Ron (Theresa) of Cozad; brother, Robert (Linda) Bubak of Cozad; brothers-in-law, Dick (Dee) Weatherly of McPherson, Kansas, Jerry (Eileen) Weatherly of Tucson, Arizona, Gary Weatherly of Lynchburg, Virginia; and sisters-in-laws, Rosey Price, Betty Martin, Shirley (Roger) Brestel, all of Tucson; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, former students and athletes.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Kay Bubak; parents, Jerry and Dorothy Buback; in-laws, Ross and Verna (Woodward) Weatherly; brother, Jerry; sisters-in-law, Vivian (Anderson) Buback and Lula (Weatherly) Pitts; and brothers-in-law, Norman, Martin, Anthony Pitts and Sidney Price.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of coach Bubak's passing. I have many fond memories of coach as I'm sure innumerable others also do. He coached me in 1958 and 1959 football and track in 1959 and 1960.
Jerry Rucker
December 10, 2020
