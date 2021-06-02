CONYERS, Ga. - Marvin G. Deist, 83, of Henderson, Nevada, formerly of Kearney and Hastings, died May 15, 2020, at Conyers, Georgia.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. The Rev. Alan Davis will officiate and burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Marvin was born Jan. 20, 1937, in Ogallala to Bernard J. and Martha G. (Wilson) Deist. He graduated from Kearney High School in 1956. Marvin then attended Kearney State College where he earned a bachelor's degree in science education. Marvin taught school for 31 years in Nebraska and nine years in Nevada.
Marvin Gerald Deist married Myrtle Amy (Crowell) Deist on Aug. 20, 1961, in Kearney.
Survivors include his daughter Elaine Marthe' (Deist) Milteer and son-in-law Byron Louis Milteer of Conyers, Georgia; grandson Joshua Louis Milteer; granddaughter Georgia Aleece Milteer; grandson Elijah Noah Milteer; brother Jim Deist and sister-in-law Laura Deist of Rawlins, Wyoming; sister Beverly Nelson of Estes Park, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews.
Marvin was preceded in death by his wife Myrtle Amy Deist; son David Allen Deist and infant son Daniel Lee Deist; brother-in-law Jon Nelson; and his parents, Bernard and Martha Deist
Memorials are suggested to Mosaic at Axtell, 4980 S. 118th St., Omaha, NE 68137 or you can make a donation online at https://donate.mosaicinfo.org
and designate Axtell, NE in memory of Marvin Deist.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 2, 2021.