Marvin Knittel

Tucson, Arizona resident, 87

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Marvin G. Knittel, 87, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Kearney, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Rochester, Minnesota.

There will be a memorial service later in the summer.

Memorials are suggested to the First Lutheran Church Pre-School and the Kearney Children's Museum.