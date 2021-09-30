TOPEKA, Kan. - Marvin LeRoy Paulsen, 86, of Holdrege died unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.

A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Jan Gluth King officiating.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Blair Cemetery in Blair with military honors provided by the Herman American Legion Jackson-Peck Post 274 of Blair in conjunction with the United States Army Funeral Honors Team.

The funeral service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday with family greeting friends 6-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home .

Marvin was born in Blair on April 23, 1935, to Harvey Alvin and Mary Cleona (Burkey) Paulsen.

On Sept. 12, 1954, he married Dorothy Irene "Dottie" Paulsen.

Survivors include his wife, Dottie Paulsen of Holdrege; two sons, Gregg Paulsen of Gilbert, Arizona, and Jeffery Paulsen of Lavon, Texas; two daughters, Kristen Columbus of Gretna and Patricia Tilson of Blair; two brothers, Richard Paulsen of Gering and Bruce Mellberg of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 30, 2021.