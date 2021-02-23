KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Mary E. Kolstad, 86, loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, formerly of Kearney, died from cancer Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Kansas City, Missouri.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Kearney with the Rev. Chad Anderson officiating.
Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Due to ongoing COVID-related precautions mask wearing will be required during the service. The service will also be available via livestream at https://youtu.be/qYqOY6GwihU
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Mary was born July 3, 1934, in Fowler, Colorado.
She was married Aug. 4, 1956. Her husband Ole preceded her in death in 1996. Together, they had three children - Jill, Joni and Jari.
"If we just do things for ourselves, we're never going to be happy. You don't know what real joy is until you do something for someone." These were Mary's words, and her approach to life. While a resident in Kearney (her home from 1965 to 2017), she was an active supporter of the Kearney Jubilee Center (a ministry for and with poor and oppressed people), Kearney Head Start (where she worked as parent coordinator for 13 years), and traveled twice to Haiti with "Water4Haiti" (a nondenominational ministry providing clean water to residents of Haiti).
Mary earned a two-year degree from McPherson College and taught at North Diamond rural school in Galva, Kansas, in 1957 and at the Glade Country School in Glade, Kansas, from 1958 to 1959.
Later, she earned a bachelor's degree in education from Kearney State College in 1986. Mary enjoyed teaching Spanish to children and did so at both the Zion Lutheran and Faith Christian schools in Kearney.
Survivors include her three daughters and 10 grandchildren: Jill Brown (Jeff) of Kansas City, Missouri, Patrick Brown (Karleen) of McPherson, Kansas, Victoria Brown and Catherine Brown of Kansas City, Missouri, Joni Heiliger (Randy) of Lincoln, Jacob Heiliger (Becca) of Omaha, Joshua Heiliger (Anya) of Waddell, Arizona, and Jordan Starkel (Beau) of Omaha, Jari Holliday (Geoff) of Aurora; Jarid Holliday (Samantha) of Lincoln, Mikayla Miller (Dalton) of Bemidji, Minnesota, Hunter Holliday and Hailey Holliday, both of Aurora; her sister, Linda Sigala (Tony) of Arnold, Missouri; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made either to the Dr. Ole A. Kolstad Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Kearney Jubilee Center. Scholarship donations can be made online (https://nufoundation.org/fund/01064030/
) or by check payable to the University of Nebraska Foundation, 214 W. 39th St., Kearney, NE 68845 (note in the memo: Dr. Ole A. Kolstad Memorial Scholarship Fund). Donations to the Jubilee Center can be made online (https://kearneyjubilee.org
) in memory of Mary E. Kolstad.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 23, 2021.