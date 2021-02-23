Menu
Mary Kolstad
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Mary E. Kolstad, 86, loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, formerly of Kearney, died from cancer Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Kansas City, Missouri.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Kearney with the Rev. Chad Anderson officiating.
Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Due to ongoing COVID-related precautions mask wearing will be required during the service. The service will also be available via livestream at https://youtu.be/qYqOY6GwihU
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Mary was born July 3, 1934, in Fowler, Colorado.
She was married Aug. 4, 1956. Her husband Ole preceded her in death in 1996. Together, they had three children - Jill, Joni and Jari.
"If we just do things for ourselves, we're never going to be happy. You don't know what real joy is until you do something for someone." These were Mary's words, and her approach to life. While a resident in Kearney (her home from 1965 to 2017), she was an active supporter of the Kearney Jubilee Center (a ministry for and with poor and oppressed people), Kearney Head Start (where she worked as parent coordinator for 13 years), and traveled twice to Haiti with "Water4Haiti" (a nondenominational ministry providing clean water to residents of Haiti).
Mary earned a two-year degree from McPherson College and taught at North Diamond rural school in Galva, Kansas, in 1957 and at the Glade Country School in Glade, Kansas, from 1958 to 1959.
Later, she earned a bachelor's degree in education from Kearney State College in 1986. Mary enjoyed teaching Spanish to children and did so at both the Zion Lutheran and Faith Christian schools in Kearney.
Survivors include her three daughters and 10 grandchildren: Jill Brown (Jeff) of Kansas City, Missouri, Patrick Brown (Karleen) of McPherson, Kansas, Victoria Brown and Catherine Brown of Kansas City, Missouri, Joni Heiliger (Randy) of Lincoln, Jacob Heiliger (Becca) of Omaha, Joshua Heiliger (Anya) of Waddell, Arizona, and Jordan Starkel (Beau) of Omaha, Jari Holliday (Geoff) of Aurora; Jarid Holliday (Samantha) of Lincoln, Mikayla Miller (Dalton) of Bemidji, Minnesota, Hunter Holliday and Hailey Holliday, both of Aurora; her sister, Linda Sigala (Tony) of Arnold, Missouri; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made either to the Dr. Ole A. Kolstad Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Kearney Jubilee Center. Scholarship donations can be made online (https://nufoundation.org/fund/01064030/) or by check payable to the University of Nebraska Foundation, 214 W. 39th St., Kearney, NE 68845 (note in the memo: Dr. Ole A. Kolstad Memorial Scholarship Fund). Donations to the Jubilee Center can be made online (https://kearneyjubilee.org) in memory of Mary E. Kolstad.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
Dear Jill, Joni, Jari and families...Please know our sympathy and caring concern will be with you all through the days and weeks ahead as you are missing your mother and grandmother. Mary was one of the most kind and caring people we knew. She reached out to others in so many ways. May God's loving comfort and strength be with you all. With our sympathy, Jean & Jerry Hueser
Jean Hueser
March 7, 2021
Im so very sorry for your loss. I remember her being so kind to me when i would stop by after scool. Great childhood memories. God bless & prayers for the family
Stephanie Patsios
March 2, 2021
What a legacy she left, even in death. I was not aware of Mary´s involvement of the Jubilee Center. I knew her as a friends mother and attentive grandmother. As the chairman of the board of the Jubilee Center in Kearney we are honored that she chose the Jubilee Center with her memorial. God Bless.
Dave Blauvelt
February 26, 2021
So sorry to hear of Marys passing. She was such a sweet and gentle person. So wish we could all see each other again. God bless and may she rest in peace.
David and Mary Kolstad family
February 25, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. I worked with Mary at Head Start. She was an increment or and one of the most giving and caring people I´ve ever met. My deepest sympathies to her family.
Angela Thomas
February 24, 2021
Sending sympathy to Mary's family. I worked with her at Head Start. I remember her gentle spirit and sweet smile as a blessing in my life.
Carolyn Dexter
February 24, 2021
Our hearts are filled with joy and thanksgiving to know that Mary is in the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ. It doesn't get any better than that. She will always leave a void in the hearts of those who loved her. She will be missed, but what a reunion it will be in heaven to see her once again. Like Mary, our hope is in Jesus Christ.
Kathryn S Hollday
February 24, 2021
Condolences to all in the family. I have many happy memories of glass shows and get togethers with my much loved kind hearted aunt Mary.
Maria King
February 24, 2021
