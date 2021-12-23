DANNEBROG - Mary Jane Lamberson, 77, of Dannebrog died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at her home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Sara Lamberson Nelson will be officiating. A private family committal will be at Glenwood Cemetery in Palmer. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.
Bob, Courtney, Russ and family. ....
I am so sorry for your loss of Mary Jane.
She was always such a "light in the world" when ever I saw her.... We will miss her so much but, thank God for the memories that we will carry in our hearts.
I will pray for your sorrow to be soft but, the memories to be joyful.
I
Bob Lunn
Friend
December 28, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of this unexpected loss. Sending prayers.
Clarissa Lamberson
December 27, 2021
Sorry for your unexpected loss.
We have many Glenwood and school memories.
Karen and Johnny Forbes
Friend
December 17, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of this unexpected loss. Please accept our heartfelt condolences.