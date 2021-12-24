DANNEBROG - Mary Jane "Jae" Lamberson, 77 of Dannebrog, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Sara Lamberson Nelson will be officiating. The family is requesting masks be worn for the service.
A private family committal will be at Glenwood Cemetery in Palmer.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul and one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.
Mary Jane was born Aug. 10, 1944, to James and Emma "Janie" (Skinner) Laughrey in Logan, Iowa. She graduated from St. Paul High School in 1962. Mary Jane received her master's degree at UNK. She taught at UNK and CCC.
She married Robert "Bob" Lamberson on Aug. 30, 1964, in St. Paul. She was a multi-talented and inspirational artist. Her various sculptures are featured around the nation. She was a member of the NOYES Gallery in Lincoln where she displayed her work for more than 30 years. Other memberships included the IMPACT Artists and ANAC Association. She had studios in Lincoln, her home, and in her barn. When she wasn't creating masterpieces, she enjoyed kayaking, traveling and gardening.
Survivors include her husband, Robert "Bob" Lamberson of Dannebrog; son and daughter-in-law, Robert "Russ" and Jennifer Lamberson of Terre Haute, Indiana; daughter, Courtney Lamberson of St. Paul; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolyn and Larry McClure of Lincoln, Yvonne Jackson of Kansas City, Missouri, and Shannon and Lowell Dudzinski of Glendale, Arizona; three grandchildren, Emma, Alexis and Robert "Matthew" Lamberson.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Janey; and sister, Jeri.
