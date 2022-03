GRAND ISLAND - Mary Brown Lawless, 65, of Grand Island died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Emerald Nursing Home in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at a later date.

Mary was born Dec. 28, 1955, to Clarence (Happy) and Irene Wustruck Brown.

Survivors include her husband, Tim; two sisters, Lillie Brown of Ravenna and Irene Worman of Alma.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 16, 2021.