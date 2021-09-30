CRAWFORD - Mary Elizabeth "Ibet" Spray Phelps, 85, of Crawford died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Crawford.

Celebration of life will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Methodist Church, 238 Elm St., in Crawford.

Burial will be at Crawford Cemetery.

The Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron is in charge of arrangements.

Mary was born the third child of Eldon Randall Spray and M. Elizabeth "Betty" Squires Spray on Dec. 8, 1935, on a very snowy day. John Edwin and Sue Ann waited for her arrival.

Mary attended school in Crawford, graduated salutatorian of the class of '54. Mary went to Kearney State Teachers College. The friends made in high school and college remained through her life and she cherished each one. Reunions in Kearney in 2017 with her college friends and in Crawford in 2019 with her high school friends were important to her.

On Aug. 25, 1956, Mary married Duane Kuhnel to which three girls Marcella Sue, Darci Ann and Deana Kay were born at Crawford. A move to Kearney in 1962 brought a son, Chad Wayne. Mary was a mother who was involved with her children's activities. She was a Camp Fire Girls leader and helped with 4-H groups.

Mary was a deputy in the Buffalo County Registrar of Deeds office, the curator of the Crawford Historical Society Museum and served on the Board of Directors at the Ponderosa Villa.

In1985, when Mary's children were grown she moved back to Crawford to her childhood home. Mary's faithful heavenly friend had a surprise for her when He put an old school acquaintance in her life. James Carl Phelps became her much adored husband on June 24, 1987. This marriage required a move to Derby, Kansas, for 10 years and back to Crawford after Jim's retirement in 1996.

Mary loved the Crawford and Fort Robinson area. She always was in awe of the beautiful scenery around Crawford and felt very blessed to live here. Mary supported the Post Playhouse by sharing her season tickets with others. She enjoyed bridge, her daily crossword puzzles, and sang in the Methodist church choir. She loved to golf, and she could write a poetic verse. She was fun, creative and kind. She was a great listener and willing to help with your problems. Mary was a member of PEO and she enjoyed being a member of the Christopher Robinson Chapter DAR where she served as an office at the state level and presented the wreath on Memorial Day at the Crawford Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband James; her children, Marcella (Ronnie) Thompson, Crawford, Darci Kuhnel, Kearney, Deana Murphy, Denver Colorado, Chad (Kris) Kuhnel, Granby Colorado; her grandchildren, Shela, Alyssa (Jon), Paige (Rich), Sahar (Mat), Emma (Mario), Seamus, Sage (Makayla), Chloe, Ben and Abby; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister Sue Ann Hankins, Kearney; nieces, Holly Hankins and Samantha (Scott) Leibhart. Mary loved many bonus children to include Theresa Hudson and special friend Helga Smith.

In Mary's years of declining health she has been blessed with angels that cared for her, loved her, read to her, and just shared her love. Mary's angels were Jeanie I, Kay, Jeanie II, Teresa, Kelly, Jessica, Jade, Kat, Angie and others.

Mary's family is very grateful for the Chadron Community Home Health and Hospice staff and especially Sara, Tama, Patty and Russ who have been there to comfort the family.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother John; aunt Carolyn "Opal" Sammons; uncle Charles "Chili" Spray Jr; great-granddaughter; and cousin Don Spray.

A memorial has been established for the Chadron or Crawford VFD, Methodist Church Organ Fund and Crawford Historical Society Museum. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, P.O. Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Mary wrote "To be blessed with so much is the very essence of my life and I want you to know that our Lord awaits for each of us, no matter how much we may wander. He uses His strength to guide our lives through life and He is always constant. You have each touched my life in some ways and now I will say thank you, dear friends. Enrich your life in His love and give without the thought of what's going to be returned by Him. God Bless You! Take care of each other and love one another as He has given you beautiful thoughts to put into action for Him. I dearly love you - each one and know we will meet again."



Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 30, 2021.