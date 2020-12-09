LEXINGTON - Mary Lou Robles, 81, of Lexington died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Lexington Regional Health Center. Private family Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Father Matt Koperski officiating. There will be a private family rosary on Friday at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington. Face coverings will be required to enter. Rosary and Mass for Mary Lou will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. The public is invited to the graveside service at St. Ann's Catholic Catholic Cemetery, which will follow the Mass on Saturday. She was born Jan. 28, 1939, in Hershey to Braulio and Mary (Picon') Barron. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Reyes (Ray) Robles. Survivors include her children Phil Robles of Cozad, Felix Robles of Laona, Wisconsin, Mary Elizabeth Speer of Lexington, Jon Robles of Lexington; four sisters, Toni Barron of North Platte, Jennie Blea of Atwood, Colorado, Susie Duarte of Bertrand and Veronica Perez of Arapahoe; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
20 Entries
Mary Lou was such an amazing woman! I never ever saw her without a smile and a hug & and a GBR! Tri County/Lex Regional were never "work" to Mary Lou, it was family and what a legacy she leaves. Her smile and sweet wonderful laugh will be missed so very much. I'm sure God gave her "red angel wings" that have a Big Red Husker "N" on them. Love, hugs and prayers to the Robles family.
Karma Plantz-Bomberger
December 12, 2020
As other people have said, Mary Lou was always a happy, go lucky lady. Growing up in Lexington, and friends with the Barron’s Family, there was a close bond. The Robles and Barron families often socialized. That’s how I got to know Mary Lou well. Even though, I’m not a Robles, my mother Nellie, was the oldest of the Robles children. When I was born, my parents asked Mary Lou parents to be my Godparents. It never occurred to me, that in later life, Mary Lou would marry my Uncle Reyes and become my Aunt. Enjoy Heaven Mary Lou and seeing Uncle Reyes and the Robles/Barron family again. With much love. Joe and Millie Cervantes and family.
Joe Cervantes
Family
December 11, 2020
Mary Lou was, what was called, in the 1960's, a "special nurse" for my Mother at the Lexington Hospital on Washington St. She devotedly sat by her side, caring for Mom dying of cancer. Her love of those in her care was obvious! Full circle! Mary Lou & her close friend, Adene Wright, were the ones there when our first son was born at the "new" Lexington Hospital! Then, 5 years later, she was by my side at the birth of our 2nd son! Mary Lou touched so many lives! I am so fortunate to have known her! Rest in Peace!
Charlene Nott
Friend
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. So many fond memories of working with Mary Lou at the hospital. And the best times bowling with her, her nieces and her sister, Andrea! Such a sweet lady always there to make you smile and laugh. Prayers to you all.
Judy McClain
Friend
December 10, 2020
Nate Israelson
December 10, 2020
We are saddened to learn of Mrs. Robles´s passing. She was always a breath of fresh air with her loving smile and her warm personality. She was always in Donny´s and my life. We will miss her tremendously. Prayers to her family.
Sherry McGinnis & Bob Gregory
December 9, 2020
Shaun Rodriguez
December 9, 2020
I would like to extend my sympathy to all the family. I had the privilege of the family from a very young age and have great memories of Mary Lou. I also was one of her bowling partners alone with Andrea.
Karen Rasby Blodgett
December 9, 2020
Sorry for your loss. She was a person you couldn't help but love. Truly one of a kind. Our thoughts and prayers to all.
Phil & Lori Lauby
Friend
December 9, 2020
To the whole Robles family,
Our sincerest sympathy and tons of virtual hugs in this time of social distancing. Mary Lou was part of the team that cared for us following the births of our daughters, Juliana and Cicely, and she continued to follow them until recent months, as she did so many of her "babies." Her warm and caring manner helped so many throughout the years. She will be missed beyond measure.
Barb and Don Batie
December 9, 2020
Felix Robles
December 9, 2020
To all of Mary Lou's family, What an absolutely incredible lady Mary Lou was. I was a classmate of Jon's, so, luckily, I got the joy of knowing Mary Lou for most of my life. I also worked with her at Tri-County Hospital and got to be on a bowling team with her for a couple of years, she was so much fun!!! Rest in Paradise Mary Lou, you were an angel on earth, now, spread those beautiful wings and fly!
Lisa Romeo
Friend
December 8, 2020
What a woman, with a zest for life. Years ago I bowled the same league night with her. She always remembered the people she met, when she next saw them. Smiling and friendly, she will be missed by the whole community, and her family and friends.
Shari Rich
Acquaintance
December 8, 2020
You will be missed dearly. You helped bring my baby into this world and stood by my side . There was never a time that I seen you that you didn’t ask about that little baby and couldn’t believe how old she was. Sending our prayers and love to you all . Love to you all Chris and Alaina Mueller.
Chris Mueller
Friend
December 7, 2020
Peter Reyes
December 6, 2020
What an awesome lady from Roger R Batt Ageny, Brenda and Roger
Roger Batt
Acquaintance
December 6, 2020
Jon and Julie and family. Mary Lou was a sweetheart! Some of my special memories of her was on Saturday mornings , at the drive through bank when she would come in! In all her Husker attire! She was so adorable! She loved her Huskers!! Like all us Husker fans! I would say she was right up there in the to 10! She always made my day all those years! I’ve been blessed to grow up with a lot of ya’s! God Bless you all and your memories bring you comfort always! Heaven gained and angel!
Brenda (Debban) Wolf
Friend
December 5, 2020
Jon, I am so sorry for your loss. Your mom was an amazing lady. I had the privilege of working with her at the hospital in Lex. May God walk with you during this challenging time.
JoAnn Taylor
Friend
December 5, 2020
Sorry for your loss of your loved one.Prayers
Vickie Cochran
Friend
December 5, 2020
Jon and Julie - Mary Lou was loved by a whole bunch of people. Her joy will be missed here but will undoubtably be welcomed and loved in Heaven. Our sympathies in your loss.