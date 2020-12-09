LEXINGTON - Mary Lou Robles, 81, of Lexington died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Lexington Regional Health Center.

Private family Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Father Matt Koperski officiating.

There will be a private family rosary on Friday at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington. Face coverings will be required to enter.

Rosary and Mass for Mary Lou will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

The public is invited to the graveside service at St. Ann's Catholic Catholic Cemetery, which will follow the Mass on Saturday.

She was born Jan. 28, 1939, in Hershey to Braulio and Mary (Picon') Barron.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Reyes (Ray) Robles.

Survivors include her children Phil Robles of Cozad, Felix Robles of Laona, Wisconsin, Mary Elizabeth Speer of Lexington, Jon Robles of Lexington; four sisters, Toni Barron of North Platte, Jennie Blea of Atwood, Colorado, Susie Duarte of Bertrand and Veronica Perez of Arapahoe; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 9, 2020.