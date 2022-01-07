Menu
Mary J. Sidlo
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Mary J. Sidlo, 72, of Kearney died Monday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Kearney Church of Christ. The Rev. Greg Clark will officiate and inurnment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Kearney Church of Christ
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
I'm so sorry Sonny to hear about Mary, she was a amazing friend,she will be missed dearly, may God Bless You and comfort you Sonny
Madeline (Maddie)
Friend
January 11, 2022
Mary always had q smile on her face. She enjoyed singing songs in church also enjoyed baking Banana Bread for the Jubilee Center. She will be truly missed
Barb Richardson
Friend
January 10, 2022
The Cartner Family
January 10, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pamela S Hickman
Other
January 8, 2022
I am so sorry, Sonny for your loss. I always remember the two of you working with me and never had a bad word for anybody. May God be with you in your time of need.
Susan Hanna
Work
January 7, 2022
Prayers for Sonni and your family. I enjoyed getting to know her.
Donna McLaughlin
Friend
January 6, 2022
Sonny, I'm sooo sorry to learn of Mary's passing. I think of you often and remember you both with great fondness.. Mary always had a kind word and smile, especially for the residents.
Marda Sheen
January 6, 2022
My sympathy and prayers to you, Sonny! Mary was a wonderful friend! She will be missed! I am sorry!
Dwain Stefka
Friend
January 6, 2022
