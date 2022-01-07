KEARNEY - Mary J. Sidlo, 72, of Kearney died Monday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Kearney Church of Christ. The Rev. Greg Clark will officiate and inurnment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 7, 2022.