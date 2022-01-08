Mary Sidlo

Kearney resident, 72

KEARNEY - Mary J. Sidlo, 72, of Kearney died Monday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Kearney Church of Christ. Rev. Greg Clark will officiate and inurnment will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

--

Mary was born on March 24, 1949, in Red Cloud, Nebr., to William B. and Frances L. (Peterson) Johnston. She attended Red Cloud High School and graduated in 1967.

She married Emil (Sonny) Sidlo on May 10, 1971, in Inavale. Mary worked for over 20 years at St. John's Good Samaritan Center as a Med Aid and also as a Nurses Aid. She was a member of the Church of Christ Church in Kearney. Mary enjoyed baking, especially supplying the local Red Cross with cookies for their blood drives. She also enjoyed embroidery.

Survivors include her husband, Sonny of Kearney; son, Michael D. Sidlo of Virginia; daughter, Misty Daneen of Lubbock, Tx.; six grandchildren; and four brothers.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.