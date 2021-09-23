LEXINGTON - Mary Lou Strever, 83, of Lexington died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Lexington. No services are planned at this time. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements. She was born Sept. 13, 1938, to Andy and Mary Ellen Osborn. She married Clifford Strever on Nov. 22, 1956. He preceded her in death in 1990. Survivors include her daughters, Sharmane Arnold of Fair Grove, Missouri, Teri Underwood of Lincoln, and Jamie Rohda of Waverly; and three siblings, Don Osborn of Mooreland, Oklahoma, Leonard Osborn of Woodward, Oklahoma, and Betty Graham of Mooreland, Oklahoma; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Our sympathy to the family and friends of Mary. I admired her greatly, and valued her role in my life as an inspiration and mentor. I know she’s enjoying the spectacular beauty of heaven, and I’m guessing she has a paint brush in hand! Prayers, love , Marcia (Williamson) And Keevin Koch
Marcia Koch
Friend
November 10, 2021
Jamie, your Mom was one of my favorite teachers, I learned so much from her besides just art. So, sorry for your lose.
Angela Wilke-Sekera
Friend
September 28, 2021
She always wore a smile. Her art had a light to it.
Cathy Biehl Hanson
Acquaintance
September 25, 2021
You taught me so many things in life and I will always take pride in being your first grandchild. I could spend hours with you in the antique shop as a little girl just watching you repair dolls. Love you grandma and miss you so much!! ❤
Lisa Mansell
Grandchild
September 23, 2021
Thank you for the inspiring art classes.....Rest Well....
Cindy Bussiere
September 22, 2021
Mary you were such a joy to be around and so good to many people . Enjoyed you are on trip to England . God bless you . Enjoy Heaven