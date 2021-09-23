LEXINGTON - Mary Lou Strever, 83, of Lexington died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Lexington.

No services are planned at this time.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

She was born Sept. 13, 1938, to Andy and Mary Ellen Osborn.

She married Clifford Strever on Nov. 22, 1956. He preceded her in death in 1990.

Survivors include her daughters, Sharmane Arnold of Fair Grove, Missouri, Teri Underwood of Lincoln, and Jamie Rohda of Waverly; and three siblings, Don Osborn of Mooreland, Oklahoma, Leonard Osborn of Woodward, Oklahoma, and Betty Graham of Mooreland, Oklahoma; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 23, 2021.