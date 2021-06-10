KEARNEY - Mary Lou Swanson, 84, of Kearney and a longtime resident of Imperial, died Tuesday June 8, 2021, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. (MT) Saturday at the First United Methodist Church of Imperial with the Rev. Deb Copple officiating.
Interment will follow services at Mount Hope Cemetery in Imperial. In keeping with Mary Lou's wishes, the casket will remain closed.
Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel is entrusted with arrangements
--
She was born in Imperial on Oct. 27, 1936, to Charles "Jerry" and Norma (Satchell) Adams. Mary Lou attended school in Imperial and graduated from Chase County High School. After graduating she attended college in Denver, Colorado, majoring in mathematics.
On March 23, 1958, Mary Lou married Les Swanson at her parents' home in Imperial. To this union two sons were born, Owen and Mark.
Les was a pharmacist, so in addition to raising their two sons, Mary Lou continued to help at Adam's Drug Store in Imperial just as she had for her father, Jerry who was also a pharmacist. She always talked fondly of the soda fountain and could wrap a gift out of pure reflex.
Mary Lou was a devoted mother and made sure to support her boys in their many activities. Thanksgiving was always a special time. For many years, Les and the boys decided they would rather spend it goose hunting in Oshkosh so Mary Lou brought Thanksgiving to them. They would enjoy turkey and all the fixings in the goose pit between flights.
Les and Mary Lou were active in the Imperial community. They attended First United Methodist Church in Imperial where she taught Sunday school. She also was a founding member of the Chase County Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge Chapter and served on the Chase County Fair Parade Committee for many years. She and Les enjoyed traveling and were able to see many beautiful places with their close group of friends. They attended many Masters golf tournaments at Augusta, Georgia.
Mary Lou was a warm and welcoming person. She was always quick with a smile and a hug. She enjoyed playing bridge and golf with her close friends and was known to try her luck on the "machines" at the local Eagles Club where she and Les were members. She was an amazing grandmother, missing very few of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities. She was always happy to have sleepovers and weekend stays. Mary Lou enjoyed hosting the Friday Night Halftime Club for Longhorn Football home games, opening her doors for drinks and food as well as her bed to sleepy children.
Les passed away in 1999. In December 2001, Mary Lou married Gerald "Jerry" Bauman and added two more children to love and additional grandchildren to spoil and cheer on in their various activities. Jerry and Mary Lou moved to Kearney where they enjoyed Storm Hockey and spoiling their dog-child, Charlie. Jerry passed away in December 2020.
Mary Lou will be missed by her family and friends, but her memory will live on through Happy Birthday Jesus cakes at Christmas and popcorn, Diet Coke, and a glass of scotch on a Friday night. She would want you to share a smile and a kind word with those around you and to always remember to cheer for the Denver Broncos.
Survivors include her sons, Owen (Claudette) Swanson of Imperial and Mark (Kristi) Swanson of Phillipsburg, Kansas; stepchildren, Mindy (Marc) Young of Cozad and Andy (Karla) Bauman of Parker, Colorado; six grandchildren, Danielle (Jason) Bonsack, CJ (Vanessa) Swanson, Michal (Angie) Swanson, Matthew (Abbie) Swanson, Kyle Swanson, and Katelyn Swanson (Clay Money); 13 great-grandchildren; Judson, Delanie, Westin, Emersyn, Macon, and Keller Bonsack; Cash and Maesa Swanson; Tenley and Raegan Swanson; Malakhi and Isaias Salinas and Jackson Swanson; four step-grandchildren, Dreu (Brynn) Young, Alyson Young (Harrison Recek), Conor Young and Alyse Bauman; two step-great-grandchildren, Maddux Young and Eastyn Green; brother, Chuck (Jean) Adams of Imperial; as well as her nieces and countless friends.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Les and Jerry; granddaughter Ella Rose Swanson; and grandson Logan Bauman.
Memorials are suggested to the Chase County Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge Chapter in her name.
Published by Kearney Hub from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2021.