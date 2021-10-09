Menu
Mary Yendra
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Mary Yendra, 94, of Kearney died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society-St. John's in Kearney following a short stay. Prior to that, she enjoyed her independent living at Regency Retirement Residence.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Oct. 16 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home with the Rev. Steven Shanno officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery near Gibbon.
--
Mary Rebecca Yendra was born Nov. 2, 1926, in Axtell to James T. and Katie (Battreall) Muchmore.
She married K. Neil Yendra of Gibbon on Jan. 16, 1947. They farmed for 33 years near Gibbon, then moved to Kearney. After moving, she worked at the Kearney Head Start program and later as a volunteer for the Trails and Rails Museum. Mary enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, rock collecting, painting, genealogy, reading and creating crafts.
Survivors include her two sons, Patrick (Deb Stickney) Yendra of Kearney, and Carl (Dianne) Yendra of Laporte, Colorado; four grandchildren, Melissa (John) Minard of Austin, Arkansas, Michael (Lacee) Yendra of Kearney, Zachary (Rachel) Yendra of Laporte, Colorado, and Whitney (Derek) Herider of Laporte, Colorado; 10 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
To all her beloved family, she was known as "Grandma Mary." She loved them all.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James and Alvin Muchmore; her husband of 66 years, Neil Yendra, who died on Nov. 29, 2013.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A P.O. Box 777, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God Bless you and family in this time of sorrow. My condolences. Mary didn't talk much but she was a sweet lady.
Peggy Simmons
Friend
October 15, 2021
