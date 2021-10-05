Menu
Maurice Lavern "Bud" Mondt
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
FUNK - Maurice Lavern "Bud" Mondt, 57, of Funk died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home.
A celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the Rev. Jeff Bell officiating.
The family has chosen cremation. There will be no visitation or viewing.
Bud was born Jan. 21, 1964, in Holdrege to Maurice Lavern "Curly" and Ellen (Flanagan) Mondt.
He married Michelle Knudsen Skow on Nov. 14, 2014.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle Mondt; his four children, Bobbie Mondt, Mallorie Mondt, Garret Skow and Max Skow; sister, Linda Morin; brother, Doug Mondt; and three grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry to the family for your loss. I've known Bud for many a decades & since I moved into Funk he has been a wonderful neighbor. I always enjoyed his visits aside his faithful dog , waves & smiles as he passed by as well. Certainly will be missed. You shall be in my thots & prayers in the up-coming months. Again my deepest condolences. Roy Brand
Roy Brand
October 7, 2021
