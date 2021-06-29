HOLDREGE - Maynard Lowell Falk, 100, of Holdrege, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Christian Homes Care Community at Holdrege. A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the Wilcox Community Church in Wilcox with the Revs. Craig Cedar and Brian Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow at the Salem Cemetery, in rural Kearney County, near Axtell. Due to health concerns in the immediate family, Maynard's family sincerely encourages each person in attendance at the funeral to practice social distancing and to wear a mask. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family greeting. Maynard was born May 29, 1921, to Manly Axel and Sigrid Adeline (Mattson) Falk nine miles north of Bertrand in Phelps County. On Oct. 21, 1945, Maynard married Beulah A. Jauken at the Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege. In 2004, she preceded him in death. Survivors include his daughters, Beverly Rowland of Okoboji, Iowa, and Janet Watson of Mansfield, Massachusetts; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Very sorry for your family's personal loss as well of us that knew Maynard. We certainly know he is refreshed & made anew now w/Jesus. What a phenomenal legacy this man has laid upon the lives, hearts & souls of soooo many & so on through those, ect.
Be reassured you are in my prayers. Again many thnx for sharing a very special man/gift.
Respectfully,
Roy E. Brand
Roy Brand
June 28, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.