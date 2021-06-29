HOLDREGE - Maynard Lowell Falk, 100, of Holdrege, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Christian Homes Care Community at Holdrege.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the Wilcox Community Church in Wilcox with the Revs. Craig Cedar and Brian Jenkins officiating.

Interment will follow at the Salem Cemetery, in rural Kearney County, near Axtell.

Due to health concerns in the immediate family, Maynard's family sincerely encourages each person in attendance at the funeral to practice social distancing and to wear a mask.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family greeting.

Maynard was born May 29, 1921, to Manly Axel and Sigrid Adeline (Mattson) Falk nine miles north of Bertrand in Phelps County.

On Oct. 21, 1945, Maynard married Beulah A. Jauken at the Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege. In 2004, she preceded him in death.

Survivors include his daughters, Beverly Rowland of Okoboji, Iowa, and Janet Watson of Mansfield, Massachusetts; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 29, 2021.