HOLDREGE - Maynard L. Falk, 100, of Holdrege, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege. Arrangements are pending with Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home at Holdrege.
Very sorry for your family's personal loss as well of us that knew Maynard. We certainly know he is refreshed & made anew now w/Jesus. What a phenomenal legacy this man has laid upon the lives, hearts & souls of soooo many & so on through those, ect.
Be reassured you are in my prayers. Again many thnx for sharing a very special man/gift.
Respectfully,
Roy E. Brand
Roy Brand
June 28, 2021
