Very sorry for your family's personal loss as well of us that knew Maynard. We certainly know he is refreshed & made anew now w/Jesus. What a phenomenal legacy this man has laid upon the lives, hearts & souls of soooo many & so on through those, ect. Be reassured you are in my prayers. Again many thnx for sharing a very special man/gift. Respectfully, Roy E. Brand

Roy Brand June 28, 2021