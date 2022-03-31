KEARNEY - Melvin F. Lammers, 79, of Overton died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Melvin's wish for cremation.

Family services will be at a later date. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Melvin was born Nov. 2, 1942, at Lexington, to Fredrick and Velma (Brown) Lammers.

He married Sharon Zoubek in June 1963.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon of Overton; his son, Randy Lammers of Overton; sisters, Martha Honeywell of Sutherland and Margaruite Brand of Loomis; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren



Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 31, 2022.