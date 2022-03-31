KEARNEY - Melvin F. Lammers, 79, of Overton died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center. There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Melvin's wish for cremation. Family services will be at a later date. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements. Melvin was born Nov. 2, 1942, at Lexington, to Fredrick and Velma (Brown) Lammers. He married Sharon Zoubek in June 1963. Survivors include his wife, Sharon of Overton; his son, Randy Lammers of Overton; sisters, Martha Honeywell of Sutherland and Margaruite Brand of Loomis; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren
We are sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed visiting with Melvin at Burns Brothers as we had coffee. He always had a trucker story from something that he worked on along the Interstate. He was a hard worker. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.
David & Melissa Eilers
Friend
March 30, 2022
Sorry for this Loss in your family.
He was always helpful to us in all extent he could. We will always remember him . we will pray for him to rest in Peace and help you all live in his good memories
harry chaudhari
Work
March 26, 2022
So very sorry for you loss. Mel was a great guy and a very hard worker. May your memories of him keep you warm and smile, in time.