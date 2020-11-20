Menu
Merlene Pullian Grint
1925 - 2020
BORN
August 6, 1925
DIED
November 16, 2020
KEARNEY - Merlene Pullian Grint, 95, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial service will be at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
Merlene was born Aug. 6, 1925, to Floyd and Sadie (Lundy) Pulliam.
She married Norman Grint in May 1945.
Survivors include sons, John Grint of Chadron and Dick Grint of Sargent; daughter, JoLynn Jones of Mason City; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
I have so many fond memories of Merlene. She was full of life and laughter. I will miss seeing her when I'm home.
Trudy and Brass-Welch
Friend
November 19, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the family. She was a great lady and we have shared many memories of her with our families. Sincerely Shawn, Mary, Lindsey and Samantha
Shawn Harvey
Family
November 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Dora Mostek (Ford)
Friend
November 19, 2020
Merlene, I will so miss our lively conversations!
Cindi Holmes
Friend
November 18, 2020
Marlene, was a great friendly lady with a big smile every time I saw her. She will be missed by so many people. God Bless her family.
angeline marsh
November 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Doris Hartman
Friend
November 18, 2020