KEARNEY - Merna M. Oertwig, 96, of Kearney died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church with the Rev. James DeLoach and Rev. Doug Gaunt officiating.
Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or Zion Lutheran School.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 22, 2022.