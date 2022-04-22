Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Merna Oertwig
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 24 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl
Send Flowers
KEARNEY - Merna M. Oertwig, 96, of Kearney died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church with the Rev. James DeLoach and Rev. Doug Gaunt officiating.
Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or Zion Lutheran School.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl
2421 Avenue A, Kearney, NE
Apr
25
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
2421 Ave, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.