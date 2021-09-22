Menu
Merna C. Wold
DANNEBROG - Merna C. Wold, 69, of Dannebrog died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at home with her loved ones.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River with Dr. Robert Carlson officiating.
Burial will follow at Cameron Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River.
Merna was born Nov. 16, 1951, in Grand Island to Lue and Clara (Nielsen) Allan. She attended Rural Route 3 Country School and graduated from Wood River High School.
On July 25, 1970, Merna married Paul Wold at First United Methodist Church in Wood River. The couple made their home in Lincoln and moved to Wood River in 1973, and settling in Dannebrog in 1975. Merna worked retail at Walgreens and Shop-Ko.
She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Nysted. She enjoyed camping and going to bluegrass festivals. Her greatest joys in life were her faith and family. Merna was many things in life: a mother, grandmother, gardener, quilter and wonderful cook.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Paul; sons, Brian (Bridget) Wold of Lincoln, Matt (Kristi) Wold of Grand Island; daughter, Melissa (Ryan) Sack of St. Paul; grandchildren, Dylan, Karsyn and Brinley Wold and Isiah and Kaylee Sack; brother, John (Connie) Allan of Kearney; half-sister, Mickie (Bob) Langdon of Oregon; sister-in-law, Darlene Wold of Bismark, North Dakota; and various relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Lue J. Allan II.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Visit apfelfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 22, 2021.
I knew Merna when she worked at Shopko she always had a smile on her face and she was so kind I am so sorry for your loss.
Etta Vetter
Work
September 24, 2021
