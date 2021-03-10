LINCOLN - Michael Conley, 72, of Kearney died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Bryan LGH Hospital in Lincoln. Arrangements are pending with O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
3 Entries
I also worked with Mike at Cabela's. He was a nice guy. I remember his smile. So sad to hear of his passing. We have lost a good one. My condolences to his family.
Monica Kindsfater
March 15, 2021
Dear Mike´s family,
Tom and I both enjoyed working with Mike at Cabela´s, Tom especially. Those guys could talk guns, fishing, outdoors and life for hours! We were excited when Mike would come up to our place hunting turkeys and doves.
He will be sorely missed!
Please know we are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Tom and Terri Hongsermeier
March 12, 2021
My sincerest sympathy to Mike's family. Mike was a genuinely nice person and my heart broke when I learned that he was gone. He was a very special person and will be greatly missed.