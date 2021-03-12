LINCOLN - Michael (Mike) G. Conley, 72, of Kearney died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Anne Gahn of Lexington United Methodist Church officiating.
Family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Mike's honor to the American Heart Association
and/or to the family for later distribution to additional charities of their choice.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 12, 2021.