I am so very sorry to hear of Michael's passing. I remember him as a little boy swimming in our apt. complex pool and him running around with the other kids while playing softball with his mom and aunt Amy. What a beautiful spirit he had, and those eyes and smile! I appreciate his service to our Country and I am praying for all of his family members, that GOD will bring comfort during the difficult days... also, that the beautiful times and memories will be of comfort as well.

Lisa Romeo Friend December 8, 2020