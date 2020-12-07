OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Michael W. Gregg, 29, of Overland Park, Kansas, formerly of Kearney, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the KPC Promise Hospital in Overland Park. Arrangements are pending with Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Michael was friends with my son Nick. Mike was the kind of friend that was always there for him no matter what. No judgements just a heart as big as ever. Big Hearted, Hero, Friend, Warrior.....And now our Angel.
Kim Panowicz
Friend
December 10, 2020
Michael was such a great kid. He always had a huge smile on his face. Spent many ATs with him, hard working kid. When it was time to work he worked but when it was play time he would always make sure everyone was having a good time. I regret never making it up to see him.. he will be missed by SO MANY.. R.I.P Spc Gregg
SSG Johnson, Cordelia (retired)
December 9, 2020
Prayers for the family
Anita Greeley
December 8, 2020
Mike was such a great man with a caring soul for everyone. Heaven has gained another angel. Condolences to the family. I will be praying for you.
Kay Babl
Friend
December 8, 2020
Although I never got the chance to meet you. I heard nothing but great things about you! Thank you for your service to our country. Love and Prayers to your family and friends ❤❤
Lou Ann
December 8, 2020
You brought so much joy to everyone around you. Thank you, for your service to our country. Many prayers to all of the family.
Knox & Sheila Adams
Family
December 8, 2020
Sweet Michael you will be missed so much by many! You have given us so much love an happiness! God has gained 2 special angels you an DJ. Prayers for God to continue to help us find peace, an stayed focused on all the memories an joy you have given us! Love you!!
Grandma
December 8, 2020
R.I.P My Little Husker Buddy ❤ ( Twig ) ( Sterling Colo.)
December 8, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of Michael's passing. I remember him as a little boy swimming in our apt. complex pool and him running around with the other kids while playing softball with his mom and aunt Amy. What a beautiful spirit he had, and those eyes and smile! I appreciate his service to our Country and I am praying for all of his family members, that GOD will bring comfort during the difficult days... also, that the beautiful times and memories will be of comfort as well.
Lisa Romeo
Friend
December 8, 2020
Miss you little mike
Thomas Robinson
Family
December 8, 2020
Michael will be missed by many. He was such a sweetheart. Heaven has gained another angel.
Jerri Gregg
Family
December 8, 2020
Michael would light up the room when he walked in, he gave the best hugs and had the greatest smile. I will miss you terribly and love you dearly. Rest peacefully in God’s arms until we meet again. Dear Heavenly Father give comfort and peace to those that are left to mourn Michael’s passing ❤
Jody Reyes
Family
December 8, 2020
He will be missed but never forgotten, he always greeted me with a smile and a hello mom.
One of my favorites..... prayers and hugs to the family.