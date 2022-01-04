KEARNEY - Michael Hanich, MD, 74, of Kearney died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
A funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. James Catholic Church with Father Art Faesser officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. The family requests those attending to please wear masks.
--
Michael John Hanich was born Nov. 6, 1947, in Holdrege to Norman and Anna Marie (Dalton) Hanich. He was raised in Holdrege where he attended Holdrege High School, graduating with the class of 1966. Michael later earned degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and later the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He then served two years in the Army as a physician.
On May 3, 1975, Michael married Karen Chalfant in Guthrie Center, Iowa. To this union three children were blessed. Dr. Hanich's love of people and medicine led to him serve as a family physician at Kearney Clinic for 34 years, retiring in 2013. He also served as the medical director at Mount Carmel Home until 2019.
He was passionate about golf, Husker sports, traveling and anything to do with his family. Michael was a member of St. James Catholic Church and the Physicians Emeritus Group.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Hanich; daughter, Kristen Hanich; son, Paul Hanich, all of Kearney; grandson, Zackary Hanich-Pasco of Lincoln; sister, Shellee (Mark) Kersenbrock of Omaha; sister-in-law, Robyn Hanich of Olathe, Kansas; brother-in-law, Gary (Sue) Harlan of Wickenburg, Arizona; sister-in-law, Pat Chalfant of Omaha; sister-in-law, Judy (Mike) Bodwell of Ankeny, Iowa; brother-in-law, Barry (Kathy) Chalfant of Casey, Iowa; brother-in-law, Rick (Ann) Chalfant of Bondurant, Iowa; and many extended family and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Hanich; brother, Steven Hanich; and his sister, Terri Harlan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 4, 2022.