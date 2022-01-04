Menu
Michael Hanich
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Michael Hanich, MD, 74, of Kearney died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
A funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. James Catholic Church with Father Art Faesser officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. The family requests those attending to please wear masks.
--
Michael John Hanich was born Nov. 6, 1947, in Holdrege to Norman and Anna Marie (Dalton) Hanich. He was raised in Holdrege where he attended Holdrege High School, graduating with the class of 1966. Michael later earned degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and later the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He then served two years in the Army as a physician.
On May 3, 1975, Michael married Karen Chalfant in Guthrie Center, Iowa. To this union three children were blessed. Dr. Hanich's love of people and medicine led to him serve as a family physician at Kearney Clinic for 34 years, retiring in 2013. He also served as the medical director at Mount Carmel Home until 2019.
He was passionate about golf, Husker sports, traveling and anything to do with his family. Michael was a member of St. James Catholic Church and the Physicians Emeritus Group.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Hanich; daughter, Kristen Hanich; son, Paul Hanich, all of Kearney; grandson, Zackary Hanich-Pasco of Lincoln; sister, Shellee (Mark) Kersenbrock of Omaha; sister-in-law, Robyn Hanich of Olathe, Kansas; brother-in-law, Gary (Sue) Harlan of Wickenburg, Arizona; sister-in-law, Pat Chalfant of Omaha; sister-in-law, Judy (Mike) Bodwell of Ankeny, Iowa; brother-in-law, Barry (Kathy) Chalfant of Casey, Iowa; brother-in-law, Rick (Ann) Chalfant of Bondurant, Iowa; and many extended family and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Hanich; brother, Steven Hanich; and his sister, Terri Harlan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 4, 2022.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Jan
6
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Zackary Hanich-Pasco
January 5, 2022
Zackary Hanich-Pasco
January 5, 2022
Grandpa was the best! I will always remember all the times he was just there for me. He was sure to make it to as many of my athletics as he could as well as my band concerts. He was sure to mention why no matter what I was the best one out there. My favorite times is when he'd give me rides in "Norman" the vet. There was no one quite like you Grandpa and I will always be grateful to be your grandson.
Zackary Hanich-Pasco
January 5, 2022
Dr Hanich cared for our sister and Mom. My sister was in his class in high school, and I was in the same class as his brother Steve. Mom had Alzheimer's. He was a wonderful doctor. Our condolences to the family. Sending prayers for God's comfort.
Mary L Marshall-Swartwood
Other
January 4, 2022
Mary L Marshall-Swartwood
Other
January 4, 2022
He a fantastic boss and so easy to talk to. We had alot of talks about NE football and volleyball. RIP
Barbara Rasmussen
January 3, 2022
Barbara Rasmussen
January 3, 2022
