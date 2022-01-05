KEARNEY - Michael Hanich, MD, 74, of Kearney died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
A funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. James Catholic Church with Father Art Faesser officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. The family requests those attending to please wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 5, 2022.