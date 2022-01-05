Grandpa was the best! I will always remember all the times he was just there for me. He was sure to make it to as many of my athletics as he could as well as my band concerts. He was sure to mention why no matter what I was the best one out there. My favorite times is when he'd give me rides in "Norman" the vet. There was no one quite like you Grandpa and I will always be grateful to be your grandson.

Zackary Hanich-Pasco January 5, 2022