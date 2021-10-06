Michael James

Arapahoe resident, 66

OMAHA - Michael Glen James, 66, of Arapahoe, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel, 652 Main St., Arapahoe.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m Friday at First United Methodist Church in Arapahoe with the Rev. Brad Sander, officiating.

Interment will be at East Muddy Cemetery at Arapahoe. Military rites performed by the American Legion Post #96 of Arapahoe and the US Navy Honor Guard.

--

He was born on Dec. 20, 1954, in Norton, Kansas to Glen and Norma (McConnell) James. Mike grew up south of Holbroo and attend school thru the fourth grade at Hendley and then attended Arapahoe High School. After his schooling, he worked for the railroad at Alliance. He would then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and serve until 1987. After his service was completed, he worked for Rex Danielson doing auto body work in Kearney and also worked for Art's Building Supply of Elwood constructing metal buildings. In June of 1990, he started working for Adam's Construction of Arapahoe. He would work with them until his retirement in 2020.

During any spare time, you would find Mike working on automobiles, tractors, motorcycles. He loved helping people out when they needed a hand. He mowed the East Muddy cemetery, member of the American Legion Post #96, collected many different things, and loved his dogs.

Survivors include his brother, Melvin and wife Sharon James of Axtell; and sisters, Dona and husband Paul Laverack of Funk, Bobbi Upson, Kathy Graf, and Polly Clay, all of Arapahoe; best friend, Greg Beck of Arapahoe; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; half-brother Henry R. Railsback Jr; brother Merlin; Uncle Bill (Shirley) McConnell; Uncle Harold (Betty); Aunt Nova Pott; Aunt Zetta (Bernard) Kinder; Uncle Dwight (Earlene) James; great-niece Makenna James.

Visit wenburgfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.