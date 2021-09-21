Menu
Michael Conway McGinn
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
DUNNING - Michael Conway McGinn, 85, of Dunning died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Anselm's Catholic Church in Anselmo with Father Neal Nollette officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Anselm's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, and 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Anselm's Catholic Church in Anselmo. Rosary is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Visit govierbrothers.com to sign the online guest book.
Mike was born May 17, 1936, to Charley and Helen (Conway) McGinn at the family homestead west of Anselmo.
In 1956 he married Patti Iverson in Anselmo. After the death of Patti in 1980, he married Jan Featherston in 1987. Jan also preceded him in death.
Survivors inlcude his brother, Butch McGinn; son, Laron McGinn; daughters, Karyn Seeley and Jerri Edelman; three grandchildren; eight great-grandkids; and Jan's children, Valerie Harris, Julie Long, Michael McCamley and Cindy Harris-Fuhrer.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Sep
22
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Anselm's Catholic Church
Anselmo, NE
Sep
22
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Anselm's Catholic Church
Anselmo, NE
Sep
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Anselm's Catholic Church
Anselmo, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
To know you Dad was to love him! Our strength and prayers are with you!
Patsy and Larry Smith
September 23, 2021
