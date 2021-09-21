DUNNING - Michael Conway McGinn, 85, of Dunning died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Anselm's Catholic Church in Anselmo with Father Neal Nollette officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Anselm's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, and 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Anselm's Catholic Church in Anselmo. Rosary is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Mike was born May 17, 1936, to Charley and Helen (Conway) McGinn at the family homestead west of Anselmo.
In 1956 he married Patti Iverson in Anselmo. After the death of Patti in 1980, he married Jan Featherston in 1987. Jan also preceded him in death.
Survivors inlcude his brother, Butch McGinn; son, Laron McGinn; daughters, Karyn Seeley and Jerri Edelman; three grandchildren; eight great-grandkids; and Jan's children, Valerie Harris, Julie Long, Michael McCamley and Cindy Harris-Fuhrer.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 21, 2021.