KEARNEY - Michael Schafer, 84, of Kearney died Monday, March 8, 2021 at his home.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery in Grand Island with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating.
Military honors will be provided by the United Veterans Honor Guard in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Honors Team.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Michael was born July 26, 1936, in Greeley to Herman and Aileen (O'Conner) Schafer. He grew up in Doniphan and graduated from Doniphan High School. He enlisted in the United States Army in July 1954 and proudly served until he was honorable discharged in October 1957.
On Sept. 11, 1960, Michael married LeeAnn Hannon.
Michael owned and operated M&N Implement in Kearney for several years. Later Michael worked for Eaton Corporation for 20 years until his retirement. His favorite hobbies were repairing, restoring and collecting cars. Michael was also a gun enthusiast and enjoyed hunting.
Survivors include his wife LeeAnn of Kearney; daughter Tammy Nelson of Sebastian, Florida; son-in-law Robert Nelson of Kearney; grandchildren, Justin (Lindsey) Nelson of Lincoln, Destinee (Matt) Shearer of Shenandoah, Iowa, Bailey Nelson (Jordan Isaak) of Orlando, Florida, and Ryan Nelson of Vero Beach, Florida; great-grandchildren, Brantley and Kinley Shearer of Shenandoah, Iowa; brothers, Matt Schafer of Cathedral City, California; sister-in-law Joyce Schafer of Doniphan; brother-in-law Francis (Connie) Hannon of Doniphan; along with many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Cheryl Nelson; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Virginia Schafer; and brothers, Ted Schafer, Paul Schafer and Leo "Roger" Schafer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 10, 2021.