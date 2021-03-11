Menu
Michael Schafer
KEARNEY - Michael Schafer, 84, of Kearney died Monday, March 8, 2021, at his home.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery in Grand Island with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United Veterans Honor Guard in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Honors Team.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Westlawn Memorial Cemetery
Grand Island, NE
